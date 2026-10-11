Avatar: Seven Havens Debuts With Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Avatar Studios has returned with another major expansion of the long running Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, and Avatar: Seven Havens has been a big success with critics on Rotten Tomatoes so far. Avatar: The Last Airbender has made a massive return to screens this year with not only a new feature film exploring more of Aang and his friends in their adult lives, but also a new sequel series set hundreds of years in the future. Introducing the next Avatar in the timeline, the new Paramount+ series has been a quick hit.

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Avatar: Seven Havens takes place hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra, and has introduced fans to a young new Avatar named Pavi as she’s starting out her journey in a world that has been ruined by an apocalypse that’s teased to have been caused by Korra. With the series now streaming on Paramount+, Avatar: Seven Havens has made its debut with critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100% score. That’s quite a big debut for the new sequel.

Avatar: Seven Havens Gets Perfect Debut Score on Rotten Tomatoes

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Avatar: Seven Havens is currently sitting at a 100% score with Rotten Tomatoes as of the time of this writing with 17 reviews being counted as of this time. It’s doing a bit worse with audiences, however, with an 80% across 100+ ratings right now. Though with only the first three episodes of the series currently available to watch with Paramount+, these audience scores are bound to change. It could be the same for the critics score as more reviews continue to roll in as the new episodes continue their respective releases. And thankfully, there will be more episodes soon.

The first three episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens are now available for streaming with Paramount+, and the release schedule for the rest of this debut season has been confirmed through the rest of the month. Episodes 4-6 will be released with the streaming service on October 16th, Episode 7-9 will then follow on October 23rd, and then the final Episodes 10-13 will be wrapping up the first season on October 30th. But there’s even more of the franchise on the way as even more has just been announced.

What’s Next for Avatar: Seven Havens?

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be returning for Book Two of the series at a later date, and it will feature another batch of 13 episodes when it does. No release date or window has been confirmed, but it was announced during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend that Avatar: Seven Havens has indeed been picked up for two more seasons. That means it’s going to have just as long of a run as its predecessors did with four seasons in total, so fans can fully sink in and enjoy working through the next mystery. The release schedule for its future episodes breaks down as such:

October 16

Chapter Four – The Faceless

Chapter Five – The One Left Behind

Chapter Six – Night of the Afflicted

October 23

Chapter Seven – What Lies Beneath

Chapter Eight – The Envoys: Part One

Chapter Nine – The Envoys: Part Two

October 30

Chapter Ten – Ghosts and Spirits

Chapter Eleven – Battle of the Ruins

Chapter Twelve – The Dome

Chapter Thirteen – The Root Chakra

How are you liking Avatar: Seven Havens so far? What are you hoping to see from this new Avatar Studios series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!