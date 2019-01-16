Here’s How Akira Toriyama’s ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Could Look

The Legend of Zelda has an interesting history to say at the least, but there are some pieces fans would much rather forget. After all, the franchise’s oft ignored animated series has become a meme goldmine, but there are plenty who’d like the series to get a proper anime.

Well, if you are one of those fans, then you are in luck. Some artists have taken it upon themselves to envision how The Legend of Zelda could look under Akira Toriyama‘s hand, and the results are plenty impressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, an artist named Emma Knoch gave their take on a viral piece of fan-art imagining Link. As you can see below, the fan took an original sketch by Brain Dump Tweets and gave it a 360 degree makeover that would make the creator of Dragon Ball proud.

The GIF might be a little bare, but it proves Link is definitely ready for an anime adaptation. Done in the style of Toriyama, the Hyrule hero is given rounded features and a tiny body. In fact, Link shares a resemblance with other Toriyama characters like Krillin all because of his facial expression, but his classic outfit sets him apart.

Koch’s tweet shows how Link might be framed in an anime if Nintendo were to approve such an adaptation. Sure, the company got burned some years ago with animation, but artists like this prove the task can be done. Now, it is just matter of when Nintendo takes a leap of faith with The Legend of Zelda, and fans can only hope its anime adaptation looks half as cute as this rendition does.

If this art style isn’t to your taste, there are other fan-animations of The Legend of Zelda out there. In fact, an artist hit up Youtube not long ago with their animated take on Breath of the Wild, and the viral video has got thousands begging for much, much more.

So, would you be willing to check out an anime about Link? Which installment of The Legend of Zelda needs an adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!