The Powerpuff Girls Go Anime in New Concept Art

The Powerpuff Girls was one of the biggest shows that helped put Cartoon Network on the map before it became a household name with the likes of Adult Swim and Toonami, and one fan has decided to give them a modern makeover that places them squarely into the realm of anime. The adventures of Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom combines some hilarious antics as well as hard hitting action from the creative mind of Craig McCracken, giving the series a cult following since it originally debuted in 1998 and even garnering a shortly lived reboot year after the original.

Powerpuff Girls was a huge deal for Cartoon Network, as mentioned earlier, running for seventy eight episodes from 1998 to 2005, that would create eleven minute segments over the course of its run. The franchise also had a theatrical film that retold the origin of the super heroic toddlers that balanced saving their city from giant monsters and attending kindergarten. Though the reboot of the series was received to mixed reviews by fans, both old and new, of the series, the Powerpuff Girls remains one of the strongest original animated series that was created by the channel.

Twitter Artist Heart_Puff shared this new makeover for the classic animated characters that are the Powerpuff Girls, the young superheroines that were created by mixing sugar, spice, and everything nice by the kind hearted professor that they consider to be their father, imaging them if they were given an anime series all their own:

While there have been no plans to revive the Powerpuff Girls that we've heard rise from Cartoon Network, the series has definitely solidified it's legacy over the decades and still remains one of the pillars of the channel. Though Cartoon Network may have started by running older cartoons twenty four seven, its original animated series really put the channel on the map and continue to do so to this day. With the likes of Rick & Morty, Samurai Jack, and countless others, the series has definitely solidified it's plane among cable television!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.