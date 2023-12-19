The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Poster Revealed

The Prince of Tennis recently made a massive comeback with a new anime picking up from where The Prince of Tennis II left off many years ago, and now the franchise has revealed the first poster for the anime's next continuation, The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal! The Prince of Tennis II returned last year with the first matches of the U-17 World Cup that had been teased by the original anime series over a decade ago, and now fans will finally get to see these highly anticipated final matches play out with the next anime.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal will be adapting the semifinal match between Japan and Germany, and is currently scheduled to debut some time in October 2024 as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. To celebrate the new release window for the anime, fans have gotten to see the first poster for The Prince of Tennis II's new anime series featuring a look at at Team Japan as they get ready for the big match. You can check out the newest look at The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal below.

How to Watch The Prince of Tennis

If you wanted to catch up with The Prince of Tennis before the new anime hits next year, you can now find both the original The Prince of Tennis II anime and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of the newest The Prince of Tennis anime as such, "When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?"

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal anime will likely feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime, but it's yet to be confirmed. That staff included Keiichiro Kawaguchi as director for Studio Kai and M.S.C. with Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer. What did you think of the anime's big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!