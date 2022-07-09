The Prince of Tennis Reveals Episode Count for Big Anime Return

The Prince of Tennis has finally returned to TV screens around the world for its first new anime in ten long years, and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for with its big anime return this Summer! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has kicked off in full as fans have seen this first week of the month premiere several major new anime offerings, but they are far from everything we are going to see over the next month. But one of these huge premieres was for The Prince of Tennis II, which is finally getting picked up for a new arc.

This new arc sees Ryoma Echizen and his team taking on a bunch of other talented teams from around the world in a huge new tournament, and the official Blu-ray and DVD listings for the new series in Japan has revealed that The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup will be running for 13 episodes in total. It's too early to tell whether or not there will be a continuation of sorts after this single cour run for the Summer, but that also means that each episode is that much more crucial to watch when it drops!

If you wanted to catch it as it airs this Summer, The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new series as such, "When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?"

Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for Studio Kai and M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup features a returning cast of Junko Minagawa as Ryoma Echizen, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka, Hiroki Yasumoto as Hoo Byodoin, Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe, Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi, Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishiro Kite, and Mamoru Miyano as Ryoga Echizen. Returning staff members also include Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer.

Have you started The Prince of Tennis' new season? How do you feel about this number of episodes for its return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!