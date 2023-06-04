The Prince of Tennis Sequel Anime Announced

The Prince of Tennis wrapped up its official sequel anime run last year, but now The Prince of Tennis anime has announced a new sequel anime project is now in the works! The Prince of Tennis surprised fans as the anime taking on Takeshi Konomi had returned for its first new anime series in over a decade last year, and it finally resumed from where The Prince of Tennis II left off all those years ago. This took Ryoma Echizen through the start of the U-17 World Cup with the first slate of episodes thus far, and The Prince of Tennis is planning to return to this arc with its next major project.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ended its run last Summer without any signs of a potential continuation, but now one has been confirmed to be in the works. The Prince of Tennis will be returning with a new sequel anime series titled The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal that will be adapting the World Cup semifinal match between Japan and Germany. Scheduled for a release some time in 2024, you can check out the logo for the new The Prince of Tennis anime series below:

How to Watch The Prince of Tennis' New Anime

If you wanted to catch up with The Prince of Tennis, you can now find both the original The Prince of Tennis II anime and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of the newest The Prince of Tennis anime as such, "When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?"

The staff behind the upcoming The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal anime has yet to be revealed, but the first series was directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for Studio Kai and M.S.C. with Mitsutaka Hirota as scriptwriter and Akiharu Ishiii as character designer.