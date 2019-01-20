‘The Promised Neverland’ Episode 3 Synopsis Released

The Promised Neverland is just a couple episodes into its anime, but the show is a genuine hit. The fan-favorite shonen has become the talk of the anime fandom thanks to its twisted plot turns, and it looks like episode three is going to make things even worse for Emma.

Recently, a description for the next episode of The Promised Neverland surfaced online. “151045” will go live on January 24, and this first blurb confirms Emma has a big job to undertake despite her orphanage welcoming a rather unexpected guest.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for The Promised Neverland below! Proceed with extreme caution!

“Emma searches for clues about the transmitter-device,” the new blurb reads as translated by Twitter user Organic Dinosaur.

“In order to escape from Grace Field House, Emma and her comrades strategize! But Krone has arrived as Isabella’s assistant as well as a new young sister: Carol!! One way or another, Emma and her comrades will try and get their hands on some hints about the transmitter-device!”

Continuing, the synopsis goes on to tease the real reason behind Krone’s arrival.

“Why was [Krone] invited to the house!? Krone was informed by Isabella that the children knew about the secrets! What will Krone do about the mistakes made by Isabella who’s an excellent Mama!?”

So far, Emma and her siblings have yet to escape the Grace Field House, but the ginger girl knows it is only a matter of time until another loved one is taken away. With demons prowling the orphanage in secret, the heroine is determined to keep her family from being turn into food, but Isabella’s call to Krone will surely make the escape all the more perilous.

Created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as follows, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”