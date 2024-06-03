The Great Gatsby Is Getting a Manga Courtesy of Masterpiece Comics

It looks like some of the world's best novels are ready to explore unmarked ground. After all, classics like The Great Gatsby are on the docket to get their own manga courtesy of Kadokawa. The company just announced a new manga series called Masterpiece Comics, and the collection will adapt several of literature's greatest books into manga.

The revelation comes from Kadokawa straight as the company announced the creation of Kadokawa Masterpiece Comics. The manga label was created to adapt global literary classics into manga. To start, the Masterpiece Comics team has decided on a few special releases, and The Great Gatsby is chief amongst them.

According to the Kadokawa team, F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby will be turned into a manga with a release slated for March 2025. The adaptation is just one of several planned as Kadokawa is courting The Silent Miaow, The Legends of Tono, The Alchemist, and Lipstick on an Afterimage.

As you can imagine, this new manga collection has piqued interest, but it is not the first time literary classics have explored the medium. In fact, a number of high-profile novels have okayed manga adaptations before now. From Anne of Green Gables to Les Miserables and Frankenstein, the industry is ripe for the picking. And now, Kadokawa is ready to roll out several more manga adaptations.

