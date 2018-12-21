‘The Promised Neverland’ Teases Ending Theme in New Promo

The Promised Neverland is inching closer and closer to its big anime premiere in January, and has thus provided a steady stream of new promos and footage to prepare fans for its release.

The newest promo for the series does just this with new footage and a taste of the series’ ending theme, “Stalemate” as performed by Co shu Nie.

The newest promo for the series lays on a thick sense of dread. This is a trend throughout each new look at the upcoming series as the original manga packs quite an emotional wallop. Though you would not necessarily think so due to so many cute children designs, the intense ending theme should hit home just what kind of tense situation the series is set in. If you want to preview the opening theme by UVERworld, it was previously teased in a promo before this one as well.

Premiering January 10 in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block and on Amazon Prime Video, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”