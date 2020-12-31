The Promised Neverland Creators Celebrate the New Year with Creepy Sketch

✖

The Promised Neverland is looking to kick off 2021 right with the arrival of the second season of its anime, but the creators of the dark fantasy tale have taken the opportunity to give fans a brand new sketch that gets as festive as this disturbing franchise can get all things considered. With the second season focusing on Emma, Norman, Ray, and their fellow orphans exploring the world outside of the grasp of Mama and the monsters that have been fattening them up to eventually consume them in this twisted anime tale that has become a fan favorite!

The Promised Neverland first hit the scene in 2016, being one of the most unique Shonen franchises to run in Weekly Shonen Jump, presenting a terrifying game of cat and mouse rather than focusing on fisticuffs like Dragon Ball Super, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One Piece, and so many others that have helped make the publication such a success. Though the series has come to a close in the manga, as the story of the doomed orphans has wrapped, the anime has just had its first live-action feature-length film released in Japan, and is set to also become a television series on Amazon Prime down the line as well. Rest assured, there will be plenty of ways to enjoy the series moving forward!

Creator Posuka Demizu shared this impressive sketch that gets Norman, Ray, Emma, and the mysterious new "monster child" in the holiday spirit with new attire to help ring in the New Year while also highlighting the creepiness of the situation that the orphans currently find themselves in:

Though the manga might have come to a close, both Posuka Demizu and Kaiui Shirai are taking the opportunity to further explore their popular creation with brand new chapters that explore the world and characters such as Mama, Ray, and Sister Krone to name a few.

