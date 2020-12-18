The Promised Neverland Season 2 Confirms English Release Date with New Promo

✖

The Promised Neverland has confirmed the English release date for Season 2 with a new promo. The Promised Neverland's second season is one of the major anime returns coming in the next season of anime, and it's one of the most anticipated returns of 2021 overall considering how successful the first season was when it launched a couple of years ago. Now the series has confirmed that alongside its debut in Japan on January 7th, fans in other territories will be able to check out the new season on Funimation and Hulu alongside its debut.

Aniplex of America's official Twitter account has revealed a new promo for The Promised Neverland's second season that confirms its January 7th debut will be releasing on Funimation in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Scandinavia and Russia. Check out the new promo for the season below:

#NEWS: Emma, Ray, and the children of Grace Field House encounter new faces in season 2 of "The Promised Neverland" premiering January 7th on @FUNimation and @hulu! For the latest information, visit the official website at https://t.co/xFlRMDZ1oq pic.twitter.com/TbrfNcrraa — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) December 18, 2020

The Promised Neverland's second season is going to be a dramatic depature from the events of the first season as now that Emma and the other Grace Field House children have made their way to the outside world they will begin to see just how dangerous the world around them truly is. The first season of the series was a huge debut due to its cat and mouse games, but the second season won't be treading that same ground because it's an entirely new setting with new characters.

The Promised Neverland is just one of the many major returns coming in January, but is definitely one of the returns getting some attention from fans heading into the new year. It's with good reason as the anime's about to explore some completely unique ideas about the world of demons around Emma and the other children.

But what do you think? Where does The Promised Neverland rank among your most anticipated returns in Winter 2021? What are you hoping to see in the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!