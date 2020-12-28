The Promised Neverland Season 2 Will Tell New Canon Stories Not Seen in Manga

✖

It will not be long before The Promised Neverland makes its much-awaited comeback, and fans are obviously excited to see what the series will offer. After all, The Promised Neverland came to an end this year in print, but its creators aren't done with the story just yet. According to a new report, the show will feature untold stories in season two which co-creator Kaiu Shirai is overseeing.

The report surfaced online as vetted fan-pages like WSJ_manga shared the news. As the report goes, The Promised Neverland season two will feature "original scenarios" that are overseen by Shirai. There is no word on what these stories contain, but fans are excited to take in the canon content.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

These additions are just some of the ones which Shirai and Posuka Demizu have worked on. Recently, the pair came together to post a couple of one-shots based on The Promised Neverland. The first one published focused on Krone before Isabella came into focus with the second story. As for the upcoming third tale, it will act as an epilogue of sorts. The story plans to check in on Emma, Ray, and Norman following the events of the series finale.

If you are looking forward to this second season of The Promised Neverland, you should know it will debut soon. The series is slated to return in early January 2021. Season two comes on the heels of a live-action movie that debuted in Japan in December 2020. A live-action adaptation of the manga is also being developed in Hollywood by Amazon Studios and Touchstone Television.

What do you make of this new report? Are you excited for The Promised Neverland season two to go live?