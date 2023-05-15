The Promised Neverland Artist to Oversee New Beyblade Manga

It's Beyblade time, guys. You might not have thought about the series in a hot minute, but the IP is as hot as ever. From its toys to its anime, Beyblade is still kicking. In fact, it seems the series has a new project in the works, and the artist behind The Promised Neverland is stepping up to oversee the ambitious manga.

Yes, you read that right. Beyblade is making a manga comeback, and it will do so with Demizu Posuka. The artist of The Promised Neverland will oversee the next Beyblade manga, and it will be titled Beyblade X. And if you think this series will be a kiddie one, think again.

After all, current reports suggest Beyblade X is not going to delve into simple stories like Yu-Gi-Oh or even Pokemon. Instead, this new manga will be modeled after Kakegurui by Kawamoto Homura and Hikaru Muno. For those unfamiliar with this title, Kakegurui is all about gambling and follows a high school girl as she navigates classes centered around card games. It seems Beyblade X is going to copy this competitive setting, so fans can look forward to whatever Posuka inks in this title.

So far, no release date has been released for Beyblade X. There is currently a Beyblade manga in print courtesy of the Beyblade Burst line. Following Beyblade Burst QuadDrive, the franchise welcomed Beyblade Burst SquadStrike in early 2023. It seems as if this new manga under Posuka will mark a new series under the Beyblade IP. However, we will have to wait for more information from Takara Tomy to learn what's on the horizon.

If you have not kept up with Beyblade in recent years, you should know the franchise is doing well. While its manga carries on with the Beyblade Burst line, a number of anime adaptations have been released since the main Beyblade anime dropped in January 2001. Of course, its spinning top toys are still incredibly popular with kids and adult collectors alike. So if you want to check out Beyblade and see what it is all about, you can find its various anime titles streaming through Disney Now, Amazon, YouTube, and even Crunchyroll.

What do you want to see from this new Beyblade manga? Will you be checking out Posuka's take on the title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.