Bleach: Will Burn the Witch Announce a New Anime?

Bleach series creator Tite Kubo has announced that he will be sharing some major updates about both Bleach and Burn the Witch, so is it possible we'll see Burn the Witch announce a new anime project! Burn the Witch is certainly an interesting project as Kubo officially returned to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the limited project in a much different kind of capacity than fans might have expected. Not only was it a short, less than five chapter long manga series, but Burn the Witch got an official anime adaptation that premiered right alongside the manga's debut.

Tite Kubo's projects will be getting a significant update on May 28th in Japan, and it was specifically teased that both Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Burn the Witch will be getting updates of some kind. While it's clear that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be hyping up the upcoming release of Part 2 later this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, it's less clear as to what Burn the Witch could be teasing outside of maybe new manga chapters. But what if there's more?

(Photo: Colorido)

New Burn the Witch Anime Announced?

When Burn the Witch ended its limited manga run with Shonen Jump, it was quickly announced that Tite Kubo would be returning for a "Season 2" of the story in the future. It's been nearly three years since that announcement, however, so any update on these new chapters will be a big one. But if we're lucky, then there's a chance that Burn the Witch "Season 2" will be approached in the same kind of way that the first batch of chapters was released.

The Burn the Witch anime took on the limited series with a theatrical release hitting theaters alongside the manga releasing in Shonen Jump. It's not exactly a given that a new anime could be produced along the same time as Kubo writing the new chapters, but it's not exactly outside the realm of possibility either. Maybe it's been three years (outside of the usual pandemic troubles) because Burn the Witch is trying to release a new anime and new manga at the same time?

But either way, it won't be long before we find out what's next for Burn the Witch! Do you hope to see Burn the Witch come back with a new anime?