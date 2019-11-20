Beyblade to Get New Anime Series

In a world of anime franchises that lean on the idea of battling monsters against one another such as Pokemon and Digimon, or focus on protagonists using the ancient power of Egyptian Gods during their card games such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, it can be hard for a series to make a name for itself. Beyblade however did the impossible, growing a fanbase based on its merchandise and then opening up fans to its anime series. Now, with the franchise spawning three anime series, it looks like the “spinning top” series is going to make a come back with a brand new anime!

Anime News Network shared the news that Beyblade would be returning with an anime series, as well as a mysterious additional series that may appear as either an anime or manga, revisiting the world where Moses himself utilized Beyblades in order to split the red sea!

The toys themselves for Beyblade were released in the year 2000, gaining the attention of fans across the globe looking to have matches of their own utilizing the “shooters” and “Beystadiums” to clash with one another. While never quite reaching the same level of popularity as Pokemon or Yu-Gi-Oh!, Beyblade still managed to retain a passionate fanbase, clearly one of the reasons why the franchise is getting another anime!

Beyblade was originally created as a manga series in 1990 by writer/artist Takao Aoki and found a route to popularity in the West as one of the biggest toylines of that era. The series was given an anime series based on its popularity, and also had two sequel series in the forms of Beyblade: V-Force and Beyblade: G-Revolution, following a series of protagonists who competed using the powerful “spinning tops” dubbed Beyblades.

The official description of the anime for Beyblade reads as such:

Thirteen-year-old Tyson Granger (Takao Kinomiya), along with his fellow teammates, Kai Hiwatari, Max Tate (Max Mizuhura), and Ray Kon (Rei Kon), strive to become the greatest beybladers in the world. With the technical help of the team’s resident genius, Kenny (Kyouju), and with the powerful strength of their bit beasts, the Bladebreakers armed with their tops (AKA: blades) attempt to reach their goal.

