The Promised Neverland Season 2 Shocks with SPOILER's Emotional Return

The Promised Neverland's second season shocked fans with one character's emotional return to the anime! The Promised Neverland's second season is fleshing out a lot more differently than fans had expected it to as it's detouring from the original manga series with the help of an original story from series writer Kaiu Shirai themselves. These changes from the original manga events began with the third episode of the series, but Episode 5 features the most wild of the changes yet as it brought in one character much sooner than fans of the original had expected. Read on for major spoilers for The Promised Neverland's second season!

Episode 5 of The Promised Neverland's second season continues the recent string of massive story shake ups with an even bigger one. Following his being shipped off from the Grace Field House and presumably killed as a result in the first season of the series, Episode 5 of the series brings Norman back to the anime after he manages to save Emma and the others from being attacked in a demon's market.

The Promised Neverland spoilers!!

While fans who have only been watching the anime might have reacted to Norman's return differently, fans who had read through the manga were surprised to see Norman return to the series. Although he does return in the manga as well, it's at a much later point in the manga overall. But that's just one of the massive shake ups the anime has made to the original series thus far.

Episode 5 of the series features a time skip that takes The Promised Neverland a year and several months following the end of the fourth episode. Together with the erasure of one key character and a huge arc tease, there has been speculation that the anime will be skipping over two major arcs of the original (Goldy Pond Battle and Cultivada) with this new take.

But there's no reason to panic just yet as Norman's re-introduction to the anime at this point could spark an entirely new and fun take on The Promised Neverland? But what did you think of Norman's return in the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!