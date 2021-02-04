The Promised Neverland Sparks Debate with Recap Episode Announcement

✖

The Promised Neverland's second season has shown us what the world looks like outside of the walls of the orphanage known as Grace Field House, with the orphans attempting to survive in a world of monsters while discovering the secrets of their world, but fans of the series are disheartened by the announcement that the next episode of the anime will be a "recap episode". Recap episodes take the opportunity to catch fans up to speed with the previous events of the series, but many fans aren't too thrilled to hear that the Promised Neverland will be focusing its efforts on this refresher!

Nearly every anime that has been released in the past has a recap episode, or something equivalent to one, normally using old footage to refresh the memories of viewers. With the second season listed as eleven episodes, some fans are beside themselves considering that the long-awaited return of the franchise is delegating one of its installments to the past of the season, especially considering the fact that there is only one season and change of material to cover. Though the Promised Neverland has been in the news lately thanks to some big changes that were made in the anime in relation to the source material of the manga, this latest news bite has definitely turned some heads.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the news that had many Promised Neverland fans throwing up their hands that a recap episode would be the next installment of season two which has seen the orphans attempting to navigate an unknown world while dodging the monsters' attempts to return them to their lives at Grace Field House:

Next week's Episode of "The Promised Neverland" season 2 anime will be a recap episode.https://t.co/YRCCVtXOiY pic.twitter.com/PwpiAwT6v6 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 4, 2021

Though the manga for The Promised Neverland has already ended, the anime has plenty of material yet to cover, and there are plenty of new projects that are coming our way to bring the series to new audiences. Last year saw the release of a live-action feature-length film in Japan covering the popular series, while Amazon in North America is working on creating a television series that adapts the terrifying adventures of Norman, Ray, Emma, and their fellow orphans.

Are you disappointed to hear that the next episode of The Promised Neverland will be a recap episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House!