The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Confirms 2022 Release With New Poster

The Quintessential Quintuplets has confirmed its slated 2022 release with a new poster! Following its delay due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the second season of the anime made its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. Following the run for the second season, it was announced that the anime would not be continuing with a third season as expected but instead will be branching out with its debut feature film. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about this new movie since it was first announced to be in the works earlier this Spring.

It was announced with a slated release in 2022, but the latest update from the film’s official Twitter account has confirmed that The Quintessential Quintuplets movie is still scheduled for a release in 2022. Better yet, it has confirmed that it’s being scheduled for a Summer 2022 launch in Japan. There are still many details yet to be revealed such as staff, production studio, returning cast, title, and story, but to celebrate its Summer 2022 release the film has launched a Summer season visual featuring the titular quintuplets. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/5Hanayome_anime/status/1452978169825222658?s=20

The studio for the movie is definitely one of the bigger questions still needing to be answered as the first and second seasons of the series were handled by two different animation studios and staffs. The cast remained the same, so that’s likely going to continue with the movie. The story of the new movie is also certainly in question as well as there’s a wonder of whether or not it will continue from the story seen in the second season, adapt more of Negi Haruba’s manga series, or feature its own original story. If you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the series, you can now find The Quintessential Quintuplets now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

They describe the series as such, “Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor… but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What’s more, they’re quintuplets… and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters’ trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!”

