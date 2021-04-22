The Quintessential Quintuplets to Continue with 2022 Movie

✖

Big anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Seven Deadly Sins haven't been shy about dropping the news that they would be continuing their stories with new movies, and it seems as if Quintessential Quintuplets will be doing the same as the franchise has announced that a brand new entry will be coming next year. Taking a page from the series "How I Met Your Mother", one of the big hooks of the series is that the protagonist, Futaro, ends up with one of the sisters, but the viewers have yet to see which bride he will take.

The second season of the series still kept the mystery under wraps but showed Futaro realizing that the kiss he received under the "Bell of Vows" was when he knew he would be spending his life with one of the Quintuplets, and the final shot we see in the anime television series is the lead getting ready for his wedding in the future.

The Official Twitter Account for Quintessential Quintuplets released the big news dump that the anime series would be receiving the series' first feature-length film in 2022, promising to continue the story that has become one of the biggest romantic anime comedies currently running:

For those who might not be familiar with the romantic comedy anime known as Quintessential Quintuplets, here is the official description for the series that will be receiving a feature-length film next year that will wrap the story of the anime:

"Five times the gain. Five times the pain. Futaro already has his hands full with the quintuplets, but when his first love shows up out of nowhere, things get even more complicated. How the girls deal with the competition may just seal their fate—and his!"

