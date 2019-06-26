The Rising of the Shield Hero Cast Thanks Fans Following Season Finale

It has been a long ride, but it seems The Rising of the Shield Hero is coming to an end at last. After a 25-episode run, the series is parting ways with its finale, and the cast behind the hit show has something to share with fans.

Recently, Crunchyroll went live with an article that shares comments from the lead stars of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Everyone from Naofumi to Raphtalia had a little something to share, so you can read what they wanted to let fans know below:

Kaito Ishikawa, the voice of Naofumi: “I’m Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Iwatani. Thank you so much for watching over Naofumi and his party’s journey for the past half a year! All to be left is the last battle so don’t miss it till the end!”

Asami Seto, the voice of Raphtalia: “Thank you all for watching The Rising of the Shield Hero anime so far. Following the defeat of the pope, you may have thought the story had reached its climax, but now another truth comes to light. We learn that L’Arc and Therese are a hero party from another world, and we end up fighting them! In the last episode, Glass and Naofumi square off, and the key thing to look out for is that they’re both fighting for what they believe is right. Don’t miss what the ending has in store!”

Rina Hidaka, the voice of Filo: “So we’re reached the final episode. It seems that so many people are watching the show not only in Japan but the world over. Thank you all so much! Having ran into Glass yet again in episode 24, what will end up happening to the Shield Hero’s party? And what are Glass and her friends fighting for? I hope you all enjoy watching to the very end.”

With season one wrapped, fans are looking forward to any announcements about a second season. The series has been a big hit internationally, and its domestic following in Japan is growing by the day. Now, fans are keeping their fingers crossed Naofumi will be back next year with a second season, so keep your fingers crossed!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”