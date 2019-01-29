Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Naofumi’s Next Challenge

The third episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero had Naofumi and the other heroes dealing with the fallout of the first wave, an attack by a mass of monsters, as he tried his best to defend a helpless town.

While this was already tough enough to handle, as Naofumi barely survived the attack, his problems are far from over as now Naofumi realizes that he’s not really going to be rewarded for his efforts.

In this exclusive clip for the fourth episode of the series, fans can see how Naofumi’s reputation in the kingdom is not any better than before even with him helping during the third wave. As Naofumi and Raphtalia try their best to decompress following the attack, the Spear Hero Motoyasu challenges Naofumi to a duel.

The two already have their fair share of problems with one another, with Myne’s deception the root of Naofumi’s current foul reputation and Motoyasu only exacerbates this. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how this duel will change things, if at all, between the two of them.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 4 is described as such, “The Wave is gone, but Naofumi’s relief is short-lived as Motoyasu challenges him to a duel in the middle of the celebratory banquet held in Melromarc Castle. Motoyasu insists that owning a slave is unbecoming for a hero and that Naofumi free Raphtalia at once.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”