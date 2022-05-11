The Rising of the Shield Hero Gives Naofumi Powerful New Shield

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero gave Naofumi Iwatani a powerful new shield with the newest episode of the second season! The newest season of the series was one of the most highly anticipated returns leading into the Spring season, but unfortunately it has become a much different matter now that we are at the halfway point of its run. The first arc of this new season tasked Naofumi and his party with defeating the Spirit Tortoise before it destroyed the world, and fans have been divided in terms of how it's all gone down. But the newest episode officially brought this battle and arc to an end.

The previous episode of the series set the stage for the final battle within the Spirit Tortoise as it was revealed that a new invading hero was commanding the guardian for a terrible new purpose. But in the battle it was also revealed that Naofumi would have to kill his newest ally, Ost Horai, to truly defeat the turtle and the newest episode of the series saw her channeling her power into his shield to help this along and grant him the Spirit Tortoise Heart Shield in the process. You can check it out in action below thanks to Crunchyroll:

Episode 6 of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 saw Naofumi gripping with the fact that he needed to kill Ost in order to truly kill the Spirit Tortoise, but he was unable to use his traditionally rage filled shield as he was overcome with sadness at the fact that he needed to do it instead. It was then that Ost made the decision for him and used power she instilled within his shield to form the Spirit Tortoise Heart Shield. It thus turned into a cannon that fired a beam straight through the guardian's core, and unfortunately killed her as well.

Naofumi needs to carry this weight on his shoulders along with the new shield heading into the final arc of the season. Now that's perfect time to jump into the new season, so if you wanted to catch up you can stream The Rising of the Shield Hero with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think? How do you feel about Naofumi's new shield? What are you hoping to see in the rest of The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!