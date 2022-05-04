The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 5

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up for the next episode of Season 2, and the anime has released a first look at Episode 5 of the season! Aneko Yusagi's original franchise has now returned for its second wave of episodes this Spring 2022 anime season, but the series has made a rougher impression with fans than it did the first time around. The first few episodes have see Naofumi and his party taking on a giant Spirit Tortoise, but it was immediately made clear that their initial defeat of the giant monster was not going to be enough to take it down completely.

The previous episode of the series saw Naofumi and the others digging into the mystery of the Spirit Tortoise and why it has yet to be defeated completely, and it seems that there are even more questions to be answered as the previous summoned heroes from the past have left some important clues. But not only that, the invading heroes from another world have popped up once more and the preview images for Episode 5 of The Rising of the Shield Hero tease some of the fallout from this very much unwanted reunion. You can check them out below:

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 5 preview screenshots part 1

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/PxuvWlADZg — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 2, 2022

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 5 preview screenshots part 2

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2 pic.twitter.com/JHoZH8GYZE — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) May 2, 2022

As the preview images for Episode 5 tease, we'll be seeing the fallout of the reunion between Naofumi and the invading other world heroes, L'Arc, Therese and even Glass. Naofumi had fought against them and was able to keep all of them at bay during the last series of intense waves during the first season, and it was made clear that they are going to be an antagonistic force trying to save their own world by destroying Naofumi's. It's made things all the more complicated, so now it begs the question of why there were searching through the Spirit Tortoise's body as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of the new season so far, you can stream The Rising of the Shield Hero with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think? How are you liking The Rising of the Shield Hero's newest season so far? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!