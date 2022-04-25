The Rising of the Shield Hero Fans Are Having Some Issues With Season 2
The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but fans have already found it to miss the mark for one major notable issue. The first season taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series was one of the biggest anime debuts a few years ago, and therefore it was no surprise to see the series picked up for two more seasons. After being delayed from its scheduled release last Fall, its premiere has unfortunately failed to meet all of those high expectations fans had for it.
While there are mainly complaints about The Rising of the Shield Hero's initial content for the second season so far as Naofumi and his party are tasked with taking down a giant Spirit Tortoise instead of battling against the waves, what is sticking out the most for fans is the sped up pacing of it all. There are new characters being thrown in with fans expecting to have forged long bonds, characters like Rishia going through major character arcs off-screen, and the tortoise battle itself essentially ending within a single episode.
It's not that the second season is rushing through material either (with much of that original content on the cutting room floor as well), but it's the chosen focus on its elements that slow it down in between as well. It's almost as if the scenes fans want to see are going by too quickly while the stuff they don't (like the strategic conversations) are sticking around for longer than they would hope.
It's a bumpy start for the season so far, and with only 13 episodes in total fans are worried about what could happen for the rest of The Rising of the Shield Hero's new season. Read on to see what fans are saying about Season 2 so far, and let us know what you think! How are you liking Season 2's first few episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Moderately Enjoyable to Utterly Boring"
Shield hero went from moderately enjoyable anime to utterly boring one in season two.
There's a Big Turtling Problem
Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3— Baleygr (CEO of 86--EIGHTY-SIX) (@Baleygr086) April 20, 2022
Addressing the turtle in the room.
Tons of pacing issues compounded on with lackluster art and animation that it became jarring to watch, along with the off-putting CGI.
Apparently even the author regretted writing this arc and it's easy to see why. pic.twitter.com/7kHYPCbAQS
Is This Your Shield Hero?
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO THIS YALL SHIELD HERO ANIME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aNOlYulo7m— Shayan 🦋 (@Echidnuh) April 20, 2022
Sleepin'
This new season of Shield Hero so far pic.twitter.com/bJcALqA3Sg— Memory (@MemoryNK) April 20, 2022
This Pacing Can't Continue!
ok I kinda see why people are calling season 2 of shield hero bad because if you're gonna have a 13 episode season the pacing can NOT be like this. That.... and I feel like it kinda straying away from its concept. i also will admit the tortoise CGI looks pretty bad 😭 pic.twitter.com/YWnWj5lIix— Trxii (@KingTrxii) April 24, 2022
There's So Much Left on the Cutting Room Floor!
I'm still enjoying Shield Hero for what's it's worth but it's clear how poorly they are handling Season 2. Objectively speaking, it's clear how rushed the pacing is along with cut content. It feels like they are rushing past this arc because it's the weakest but wtf man. pic.twitter.com/QgduJHGo1Q— Anriku Reacts (@TheRealAnriku) April 21, 2022
Something Just Feels...Off
OK 3 episodes into Season 2 of Shield Hero and something is definitely not right! Even the CR comments have picked up on it, character development on new characters is not there, the animation feels flat and the pacing is just off. It's feeling very rushed?— Haysey Draws 🔞 (@haysey_draws) April 24, 2022
Disappointment...
I've been waiting for season 2 of Shield Hero for so long and honestly I'm so disappointed with the first 3 episodes— ⛓️𝕯𝖊𝖐𝖐𝖊𝖗⛓️ (@dekkermetcalfe) April 20, 2022