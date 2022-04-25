The Rising of the Shield Hero Fans Are Having Some Issues With Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but fans have already found it to miss the mark for one major notable issue. The first season taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series was one of the biggest anime debuts a few years ago, and therefore it was no surprise to see the series picked up for two more seasons. After being delayed from its scheduled release last Fall, its premiere has unfortunately failed to meet all of those high expectations fans had for it.

While there are mainly complaints about The Rising of the Shield Hero's initial content for the second season so far as Naofumi and his party are tasked with taking down a giant Spirit Tortoise instead of battling against the waves, what is sticking out the most for fans is the sped up pacing of it all. There are new characters being thrown in with fans expecting to have forged long bonds, characters like Rishia going through major character arcs off-screen, and the tortoise battle itself essentially ending within a single episode.

It's not that the second season is rushing through material either (with much of that original content on the cutting room floor as well), but it's the chosen focus on its elements that slow it down in between as well. It's almost as if the scenes fans want to see are going by too quickly while the stuff they don't (like the strategic conversations) are sticking around for longer than they would hope.

It's a bumpy start for the season so far, and with only 13 episodes in total fans are worried about what could happen for the rest of The Rising of the Shield Hero's new season. Read on to see what fans are saying about Season 2 so far, and let us know what you think! How are you liking Season 2's first few episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!