The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares First Look at Episode 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season might have gotten off to a rough start, but now it's sharing the first look at the halfway point of the new slate with new images from Episode 6 of the anime! The highly anticipated second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the major franchises leading into the Spring season, but the first few weeks of its return have been divisively received among fans as Naofumi and his party fight against the Spirit Tortoise. But now a new threat has positioned itself as this arc kicks off a new climax.

The previous episode of the season not only confirmed that Naofumi is going to have to kill one of his new party members in order to take down the Spirit Tortoise, but also introduced a brand new hero enemy with the Book Hero. This new hero was confirmed to be the one controlling the tortoise for his own ends, and it's kicking off a whole new battle for the rest of the season. You can check out the first look images from Episode 6 in The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season as shared by Kadokawa's official Twitter account below:

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2" episode 6 preview screenshots part 1

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2" episode 6 preview screenshots part 2

©2021 アネコユサギ／KADOKAWA／盾の勇者の製作委員会S2

With the Book Hero now presenting a major new challenge from another universe before the next wave actually comes in, Naofumi's going to have to think of something fast in order to keep his new home safe. It's likely going to take the new season in an intense new direction, so if you wanted to catch up with the rest of the new season so far, you can stream The Rising of the Shield Hero with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

What do you think? How are you liking The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season so far? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!