The Rising of the Shield Hero Announces Season 2 Dub Release, Cast Change

The Rising of the Shield Hero is back with season two, and there is more to come for the hit series. While Japan keeps up its weekly releases, it seems Crunchyroll is ready to set loose its dub of season two. A new report has announced the show's cast as well as its upcoming premiere date.

According to Crunchyroll, The Rising of the Shield Hero will begin airing its dub on Wednesday, May 4th. The first episode will release at 5:00 pm EST, so fans can schedule the screening into their calendars.

As for its case, The Rising of the Shield Hero will be undergoing a shake-up. Billy Kametz voiced Naofumi Iwatani in season one, but the actor stepped back from the industry last month after informing fans of some life updates. The actor, who also voices Josuke in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, announced he has been diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. While he seeks treatment, Naofumi will be voiced by Stephen Fu, a fellow voice actor who recently nabbed the role of Douma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

If you want to catch up on The Rising of the Shield Hero, you can find its current season two episodes streaming over on Crunchyroll. All of season one is available as well. You can find the anime's official synopsis below for more details:

"Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!"

What do you think about this new season of The Rising of the Shield Hero? Are you keeping up with season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.