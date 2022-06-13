The Rising of the Shield Hero Crowns New Hero

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero has crowned a surprising new hero with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime might have initially gotten off to a rougher start than expected when the highly anticipated series first returned this Spring, but now it's a much different experience than it first began. The final arc of the season had launched Naofumi Iwatami's party into a whole new world governed by a whole new set of rules. Making matters much tougher for them, they were split up across the region and forced to struggle on their own for a while.

With the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero gearing up for its final episodes of this run overall, Naofumi and his party are still making their way through the Vassal Heroes' world. The previous episode saw Raphtalia forcibly separated from them, and the newest episode follows her and she tries to find a way back to Naofumi. During all of this, she stumbles across the Katana weapon and officially bonds with it to become the Katana Hero. Check it out in action below as shared by Crunchyroll:

When Naofumi's party first came into the Vassal Heroes' world, they were forced back to Level One. It was worse for Raphtalia as she was brought back to her early childhood form seen in the first season. When she was separated from the others, she was at risk of getting lost in this terrible new region until she came across the Vassal Hero's katana weapon. Being drawn to it by some force that she couldn't quite understand, Raphtalia ends up bonding with it and returning for her full form.

From there she's able to unlock its full power and officially becomes the Katana Hero. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this plays into the final two episodes of the series, and how it plays into the upcoming third season of the series too. If you wanted to check out the new season before it's all over, The Rising of the Shield Hero's anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Raphtalia becoming a hero in her own right? What do you think it means for the future of the anime moving forward?