The Rising of the Shield Hero Producer Promises Season 3 Wait Wont' Be as Long

The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season is currently making its way toward a release next year, and now the producer for the series promises that the wait for the third season won't be as long. The Rising of the Shield Hero wrapped its first season last June, and surprisingly confirmed that not only was the anime picked up for a second season but a third as well. During the special panel for the anime during the virtual Crunchyroll Expo this year, Kadokawa Producer Tamura noted that the wait between the first two seasons was indeed long.

Originally being announced during Crunchyroll Expo last year, Tamura was apologetic about the wait for the second season being so long. But then referenced how they will be approaching Season 3 immediately after, "We did announce seasons two and three at the same time, and since we’re making you wait quite some time for them, we’re going to try to not have too much of a gap between seasons two and three."

Unfortunately, the details for Season 3 as a whole are currently unknown as Tamura was playing coy about what's to come in the second season. When asked how much of Aneko Yusagi's original light novels the new season will cover, Tomura could not give concrete details but mentioned how the giant turtle in the promotional materials will eventually lead to “a lot of new friends and enemies.”

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Getting into as many specifics as he could, Tamura teased such, "...I’m sure that there are a lot of light novel and manga fans who are excited for this, but I hope that they also look forward to how this is all going to be presented in the anime." The second season will be bringing in new challenges and even new characters to Naofumi's party as well.

While the wait for the third season won't be as long, it's still going to be quite a bit off as work on the second season is still underway (and was mostly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). The staff revealed they're hard at work on it, but even then we still have to watch the thing before even thinking about Season 3.

