The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Releases First-Look Images From Episode 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero has given fans a first look at Season 2's next episode with some new images from Episode 4 of the season! The highly anticipated second season taking on Aneko Yusagi's original manga series was one of the most hyped returns heading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it's unfortunately become a much different matter now that the season is a couple of episodes into its run. With the first season of the series being one of the most successful debuts a few years back, there was a lot of wonder as to how the second could meet those expectations.

The Rising of the Shield Hero fans have been having some issues with the first few episodes of the second season so far as Naofumi and the others take on the Spirit Tortoise, but that could change with the next episode of the series. Kadokawa has shared the first look at Episode 4 of the season with the first preview images teasing that Naofumi's battle against the tortoise is going to be a lot more complicated heading forward. Given the cliffhanger from the third episode, it's going to be an interesting next entry! You can check out the preview images from The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 below:

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 4 preview screenshots part 1

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

"The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2“ episode 4 preview screenshots part 2

Trailer: https://t.co/YtlZFVcF87

Official website: https://t.co/r1hpT5qt9V

While fans have had issues with how fast the second season seems to be moving so far, the end of the third episode brought the fight against the Spirit Tortoise to an end. But it was soon revealed that although Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo were able to separate its head from its body, with Ost Horai still around it was immediately clear that the Tortoise had yet to be defeated completely since its familiar was still able to exist. Now fans will see the fight moving forward as things get more complicated.

If you wanted to check out the next episode (and catch up with the rest of the season so far), you can stream The Rising of the Shield Hero with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in The Rising of the Shield Hero's next episode? How have you liked the second season of the anime so far?