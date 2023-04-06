The Rising of the Shield Hero Posts Mysterious Countdown

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been a hit since it debuted, and now, it seems something is going down with the anime. After wrapping season two, The Rising of the Shield Hero has kept fans on edge for its next season. Now, a mysterious countdown has been launched by the anime, and some big news will go live once the clock reaches zero. Could a season 3 update be on the horizon? Well, a lot of fans certainly think so!

The update comes from The Rising of the Shield Hero itself as the anime's official website launched the countdown this week. Currently, the webpage shows the Dragon Hourglass as sand runs through the device. According to the page, the countdown is expected to close at 6:00 am CST on April 7th, so it won't be long before the anime's big news goes live.

Of course, anime fans have their hopes about this countdown event. The Rising of the Shield Hero has already confirmed season 3 is on the way, but we know little about the project beyond that. It would be great to get a release window for The Rising of the Shield Hero's comeback if not a poster to boot. So if you have been waiting for an update on Naofumi, just know you are not alone.

If you are not familiar with The Rising of the Shield Hero, you should know the anime dropped in 2019 before a two-season order was announced. The Rising of the Shield Hero returned with season 2 in 2022, and you can binge both those seasons on Crunchyroll right now. This anime comeback will see Kinema Citrus revisit Naofumi alongside director Hitoshi Haga. So for those wanting more information about the fantastical series, you can read the official synopsis of The Rising of the Shield Hero below:

"Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news-this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

