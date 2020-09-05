The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares New Key Visual

The Rising of the Shield Hero has shared a new key visual for Season 2! During Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (which was virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), The Rising of the Shield Hero held a special panel in which the staff behind the series revealed new details about the new seasons. After initially being announced a year ago during the last Crunchyroll Expo, The Rising of the Shield Hero finally confirmed that Season 2 will be releasing next year. Also there were a few tantalizing bits to look forward to.

While they had mostly played coy about the actual release date of the second season, and how much of Aneko Yusagi's original light novels will be adapted for it, they did release the first trailer for the new season along with a pretty revealing new key visual.

During the panel, the staff had teased that the battles of the second season were going to be much bigger in scope than the first. Although they wouldn't spoil what particular battle is depicted in the visual, it was teased that this was a small taste of one of these major battles. Check it out for yourself below!

Along with the battle, the biggest tease for the second season was that Naofumi would be adding two more members to his party. The two unknown characters are presumably these new additions along what seems to be a new shield for Naofumi. But what do you think of this new key visual? Are you excited for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2? Wondering how the new characters will fit into Naofumi's party? What kind of battles are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!