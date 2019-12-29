The Seven Deadly Sins’ Latest Season 3 Shame Might Be the Breaking Point for Fans

The Seven Deadly Sins used to be one of anime’s most promising series. Its fantasy action wowed fans around the world, and Netflix helped bring the show to a wider audience than ever overseas. By the end of the second season, audiences weren’t as sure about the anime, and that hunch was confirmed with season three. Sadly, The Seven Deadly Sins has committed some of anime’s greatest taboos, and it may not be able to recover from its latest.

After all, you cannot just mess up with anime’s most-anticipated fight and get away with it. The fandom is livid over The Seven Deadly Sins‘ new episode and what it might mean for the season moving forward.

For those who do not know, The Seven Deadly Sins put out an episode earlier in the week. The release was built up as the true climax of season three as it saw Meliodas take on Escanor. The leader of the Sins found himself taken over by his devilish nature which forced his friend Escanor to step in… but most fans wish the burly man hadn’t done anything at all.

In the manga, the fight between Escanor and Meliodas is a standout moment. It is beautifully drawn with painstaking detail. Many wanted to see that explosive action animated perfectly this season, but The Seven Deadly Sins simply checked out. The stiff fight scene was underwhelming in every way, leaving fans both shocked and disappointed.

With only half the battle left to go, fans are sure Escanor vs Meliodas will not improve by next week. If that is the case, a slew of fans admit they are willing to cut their losses with the anime entirely. After 1.5 seasons of disappointment, it seems this half-hearted fight is the thing that may break the anime’s back.

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.