The Seven Deadly Sins Cosplayer Gives Ban a Cool Genderbent Spin

If you are a fan of The Seven Deadly Sins, you should know you are not alone. The series has amassed a loyal following over the years, and it is not hard to see why. The fantastical series has a loaded cast, unique bad guys, and a sassy pig who love to rib on everyone. And thanks to one fan, the world can see how Ban might look if he were turned into a woman.

Over on Instagram, the cosplay trend of gender bending is alive and well. An account known as Sammy Cosplay revealed their new take on Ban, and the lady- centric look makes Ban steamier than ever.

“I’ve sinned. I miss cosplaying Ban! I love him so much and I can’t wait to cosplay my female version of him again,” Sammy Cosplay shared.

As you can see, the female cosplay gives Ban a very vinyl makeover. Ban’s red leather outfit has been replaced for red vinyl. In fact, Britney Spears would be jealous of this racy number, and it suits Ban just right.

Thanks to its boned corset, Ban’s curves are on display, and the cosplay has the makeup to match. A silver wig brings the fighter’s hair down to their shoulders, and some special effects pieces make Ban a little bloody. The whole outfit is topped off with some killer velvet heels which could easily step on Meliodas and others.

Of course, fans are loving this look, and they are impressed with how well this makeover suits Ban. In the actual series, the hero is very emotive and passionate in battle. His love for Elaine was almost impossible to conceal, and Ban is never one to shy away from showing skin. This cosplayer’s take on Bam conveys all of that and more, so it’s only a matter of time until Escanor get his very own genderbent twin.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.