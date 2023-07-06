The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Hypes Anime Sequel in New Sketch

The Seven Deadly Sins has a big year in front of it not just thanks to its latest film series, Grudge of Edinburgh, but also thanks to its spin-off series arriving in 2023. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse will focus on the character known as Percival as he attempts to uncover the truths responsible for a prophecy that states he will be responsible for the destruction of his world. To help in passing the torch from Meliodas to Percival, The Seven Deadly Sins' creator Nakaba Suzuki has shared new art that has the two shonen protagonists side-by-side.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse first premiered in the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2021 and has continued to follow Percival as he gains new allies, and makes new enemies, on his journey. While the series doesn't star the original Sins that helped make the franchise an anime fan-favorite, that isn't to say that their influence isn't felt in the spin-off. The upcoming anime adaptation is set to arrive this fall on October 8th in Japan, produced by Telecom Animation Film.

Two Knights Of The Apocalypse

Seven Deadly Sins Creator Nakaba Suzuki shared the new art to celebrate the upcoming sequel series as Meliodas takes a back seat this time around in favor of Percival. At present, Four Knights of The Apocalypse hasn't confirmed how long the manga will run its story, so the anime might have a long future ahead of it.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse" TV Anime will air on Oct 8, 2023.



To promote the anime Nakaba Suzuki illustrated a scene in which Meliodas passes the baton to the sequel hero Percival



(Mokushiroku no yonkishi)



Image © Kodansha, Nakaba Suzuki pic.twitter.com/GuIHgBdfBn — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 3, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to explore Percival's world, here's how Kodansha USA describes the original manga series, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

