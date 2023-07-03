The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Release Date Announced

The Seven Deadly Sins will be coming back with a new sequel anime series, and a release date has been announced for the upcoming The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse! Although Nakaba Suzuki wrapped up the original The Seven Deadly Sins manga run some time ago, and the anime adaptation recently came to an end after many seasons, it's far from the end of the franchise as a whole. The Seven Deadly Sins has been continuing with a new sequel manga series following a new group of characters, and anime fans will get to see them in action this Fall.

Previously announced to release some time this year as part of the upcoming slate of Fall 2023 new anime releases, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has now announced that this new sequel anime series will be making its premiere on October 8th. With July 4th being declared a special day for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse in Japan, the anime is celebrating with the confirmation of the sequel's big release date! You can check out the announcement below:

What to Know for The Seven Deadly Sins' New Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be premiering on October 8 in Japan, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Maki Odaira for Telecom Animation Film with UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS producing the new series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse also features Shigeru Murakoshi writing the scripts, Youichi Takada designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composing the music.

The current voice cast for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse includes Shou Komura as Percival, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and Kouki Uchiyama as Shin. Kodansha Comics USA teases the original manga as such, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

Will you be checking out the new The Seven Deadly Sins anime when it premieres this October? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!