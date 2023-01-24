The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Trailer Released

The Seven Deadly Sins is on its way back to the small screen, and we just got our first look at the comeback. After all, the team at Netflix plans to release the anime's sequel Four Knights of the Apocalypse soon. The show's first teaser trailer was just released after lots of speculation from fans, and Percival steps into center stage with an impressive debut.

As you can see above, the clip begins with our new hero, and Percival looks pretty solid in this short clip. The knight's green hair is hard to miss, and of course, his character design is just like those seen in The Seven Deadly Sins' main series. Creator Nakaba Suzuki has a recognizable aesthetic, and the anime translates that art with ease.

The trailer goes on to showcase Percival's strength, and it almost like we're watching the second coming of Meliodas. We see everything from a rogue dragon to haunted spectrals, so Four Knights of the Apocalypse will have plenty for fans to explore. And of course, this series is still ongoing as Suzuki's manga has ten volumes to its name already.

So far, fans know little about when Netflix will drop this new anime, but we do know Four Knights of the Apocalypse will go live this year. A new studio is overseeing the project to boot, so Studio Deen is letting go of its hold on the TV series. Telecom Animation Film is heading up work on the series, so fans are hopeful this sequel will fix Meliodas' animation curse. So for now, we'll keep our fingers crossed that Four Knights of the Apocalypse delivers.

