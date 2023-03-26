The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Shares New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins is ready for a close-up, and we have a new anime series to thank. If you did not know, the shonen series has been hard at work on a spin-off, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has kept fans on hook since its announcement. Now, it won't be much longer before the series drops, and a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins just went live.

As you can see below, the clip highlights Percival, a vibrant hero with green hair who finds himself on a wild adventure years after the main Seven Deadly Sins series closes. The trailer shows Percival and his fox friend traveling across Britannia while contending with a dark prophecy. According to an old fable, Percival is one of four foretold knights who will destroy the world. So when he learns this, Percival decides to find the three other knights and prove the legend wrong.

This new Seven Deadly Sins anime will go live in October, and Telecom Animation Film will oversee Percival's journey. The studio has been in charge of The Seven Deadly Sins' past few projects. Originally, the team at A-1 Pictures oversaw the anime, but Meliodas' adventure was passed along to different studios after a couple of seasons.

Now, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is preparing its debut. Of course, this means curious fans will need to catch up on the series so far. Right now, Nakaba Suzuku's series is available to binge on Netflix exclusively in the United States. And soon, the streaming service will finish up its latest series addition when part two of The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh debuts.

If you are not familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins at all, you should know the original manga debuted in October 2012 and wrapped eight years later. You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for all the details on Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the Deadly Sins themselves:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth-the Sins were framed by the king's guard, the Holy Knights-too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn't even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins' strength been exaggerated...?"

Will you be tuning into The Seven Deadly Sins' new anime when it drops?