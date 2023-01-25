The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse Shares New Poster

The original Seven Deadly Sins might have handed passed on the torch to the next generation, but those new anime protagonists are set to take the reins via the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. With the manga series by creator Nakaba Suzuki originally arriving in 2021 and continuing to release new chapters to this day, a new trailer recently arrived earlier this month with a new poster hitting the scene as well, featuring the new hero to hit the scene.

While the original series came to a close, the story continued with the arrival of the new film The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. With the first part of this two-part film pair introducing us to the son of the original heroes of the anime franchise, Meliodas and Elizabeth, the second outing is slated to be released in August of this year, meaning there is a lot for fans of the Sins to look forward to.

The new anime adaptation from Studio Telecom Animation Films will air its first episodes at some point this year, giving fans a new look not only via this poster but with the new trailer this was released earlier this month:

The official synopsis for the anime sequel series, which introduced fans to the new character Percival and his allies, reads as such:

"Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known.

With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?"

Are you hyped for a brand new band of adventurers to carry on the tradition of the Sins?