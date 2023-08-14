The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Episode 1 Promo Released

The Seven Deadly Sins might have continued its story with a new movie that just hit Netflix this month, but now it's getting ready for a new era with the first look at Episode 1 from its official sequel anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse! Set 16 years after the end of the original series, original The Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki returned to the franchise for a new story following a brand new group of characters with The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Now this sequel series is getting ready for an anime all of its own.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be making its anime debut in Japan later this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and has been steadily revealing new looks at the sequel anime with promotional materials. Now fans have gotten the first look at Episode 1 of the new anime as shared by @animetv_jp on Twitter that teases a good look at the main hero for the sequel series, Percival, as he is likely getting ready for his major adventure ready to come in this new anime. Check it out below:

An exclusive sneak peek of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse episode 1! @KMANGA_KODANSHA



The anime is scheduled for October 8!



✨More: https://t.co/j4nZoT10va pic.twitter.com/QNFWx462D7 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 14, 2023

How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins' Anime Sequel

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be premiering on October 8 in Japan, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Maki Odaira for Telecom Animation Film with UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS producing the new series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse also features Shigeru Murakoshi writing the scripts, Youichi Takada designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composing the music. The current voice cast includes Shou Komura as Percival, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and Kouki Uchiyama as Shin.

If you're curious about the original sequel, Kodansha Comics USA teases the The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga as such, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

What do you think of the first look at The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse's premiere episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!