The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Reveals Episode Schedule, Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be returning to screens with a new sequel anime coming later this Fall, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has revealed the details for its release schedule alongside a new poster for the anime! The Seven Deadly Sins' anime might have ended its run with five seasons and two feature films under its belt, but the franchise has since continued with all sorts of new projects continuing the story. Following two CG animated movies hitting Netflix this year taking the main story forward, The Seven Deadly Sins is returning with an official sequel anime, Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be officially making its debut in Japan later this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and to celebrate the anime has also announced that it will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes. While the concrete episode count has yet to be revealed, this means the anime will be running through the Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 anime schedules and ending its debut season in March 2024 when it's all said and done. Check out the newest poster for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse below:

What to Know for The Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be premiering on October 8 in Japan, but has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. The newly announced opening theme is titled "Up to Me!" as performed by Little Glee Monster, and the ending theme is titled "Friends Are For" as performed by Moon Child. The currently announced voice cast includes Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, Kouki Uchiyama as Shin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside, Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde, and Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon.

If you wanted to check out the sequel before the anime premieres, Kodansha Comics USA teases the The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga as such, "In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds...after all, it's his destiny!"

Will you be checking out the new Seven Deadly Sins anime sequel this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!