The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Lands Release Window

Netflix hasn't been shy when it comes to continuing to expand its anime roster, and one of the first major hits for the streaming service was The Seven Deadly Sins. Despite the television series coming to an end, the story has continued via new anime films, with Grudge of Edinburgh being the latest example as "Part Two" is looking to arrive next year. Now, the streaming service has confirmed the release window for the next film in the franchise which will continue to follow Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their offspring.

The first Grudge of Edinburgh film is now available to stream on Netflix, with the latest entry blending the world of the original Seven Deadly Sins with the next generation that is looking to carry on the spirit of the previous generation. Luckily, the original voice actors that brought Meliodas and Elizabeth to life, Yuuki Kaji and Sora Amamiya, returned to the new films to help usher in their son Tristan as the new protagonist of the series.

Seven Deadly Sins: Release Date of Edinburgh

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 will arrive in August of next year, 2023, according to Netflix, giving fans plenty of time to watch Part 1.

The trailer for the first Grudge of Edinburgh can be seen below, if you haven't had the opportunity to check out the extension of the original series that introduced fans to the Seven Deadly Sins:

If you haven't had the chance to watch Grudge of Edinburgh, here's the official description of the feature-length film from Netflix:

"14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…"

Are you hyped for the return to the world of the Seven Deadly Sins? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sins.

Via ANN