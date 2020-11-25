Magical The Seven Deadly Sins Cosplay Brings Merlin to Life

✖

One magical cosplay has brought The Seven Deadly Sins' Merlin to life. Nakaba Suzuki might have ended The Seven Deadly Sins' original manga run came to an end earlier this year, but the franchise has been living on through its anime adaptation that will soon be launching its fourth and final season next year following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise has been such a success with fans over the years thanks to its extended roster of characters, and fans have come to love the titular sins through the years.

One of the standouts among fans for many reasons is the Boar's Sin of Gluttony, Merlin. Originally making her debut as part of the roster early on, she was one of the most mysterious fighters in the entire series due to how much power she seemed to have. This mystique made her a major draw, and it's that same mystique that artist @hana_c4 (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) taps into with some magical Merlin cosplay. Check it out below:

Initially scheduled to debut this October as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, The Seven Deadly Sins will be returning for its fourth and final season on January 6th next year. Dubbed The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, Netflix (who will be releasing the new episodes as a "Season 5") has announced that they will be streaming the new season sometime in 2021 but has yet to confirm how long fans outside of Japan will have to wait to check out the season for themselves.

The fourth and final season will featuring a returning cast, and for better or worse, will featuring a returning staff from the controversial third season with Studio DEEN producing the new episodes. But either way, fans are excited to see Merlin and the other Sins return for a final anime adventure! But what do you think?

Where does Merlin rank among your favorite Sins? Are you excited for The Seven Deadly Sins' fourth and final season? What are you hoping to see?