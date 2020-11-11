The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Releases First Trailer

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins may have ended its manga this year, but the anime still has more content to cover before closing shop. The anime is slated to drop its fourth and final season in a matter of months. As you may have guessed, fans have been awaiting an update on the hit series ahead of its finale, and that gift has been given thanks to a new trailer.

Yes, that is right! The first trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement is here. Netflix and Studio Deen shared the first-look recently, and fans were understandably delighted. So if you want to peep the trailer, you can find it below!

As war rages on, our heroes will cross the boundaries of heaven and hell to save the people they love. Meliodas and crew reunite next year in Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment. pic.twitter.com/IZF3jhHKgA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 11, 2020

As you can see, this trailer asks way more questions than there are answers. The reel not only confirms this season will be the last for The Seven Deadly Sins, but it aims to break the tragic cycle of reincarnation that Meliodas has endured. After all, the poor guy has been chasing after Elizabeth for thousands of years now, and fans are desperate for the pair to get a happy ending.

This trailer shows off a slew of familiar faces as fans are greeted by Meliodas' crew. Everyone from Ban to Merlin and Escanor appears in this loaded trailer. Fans are shown plenty of confusing iconographies that will play a big role in this final season. And if you cannot wait any longer to learn how The Seven Deadly Sins ends, well - there is always the manga!

Currently, Kodansha has the majority of The Seven Deadly Sins available in English in print. A few digital distributors also have the manga in its catalogs such as Crunchyroll and Comixology.

What do you think of this first-look at season four...? Are you caught up with The Seven Deadly Sins?