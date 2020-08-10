The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Rolls Back Controversial Censorship

The Seven Deadly Sins has plenty of good faith with fans, but it took a hit earlier this season when a certain bit of censorship went live. Audiences were taken aback when season three dove into one of its first fight sequences to see something strange happen. They watched as anyone impaled bled our white-yellow light rather than blood, but thanks to a recent update, that sort of controversial censorship has been done away with.

After all, the latest episode of The Seven Deadly Sins has gone live, and it featured a certain something that fans thought they've never see again. There was actual red blood found in the episode, and fans never thought they'd rejoice over something so small but here we are.

Over on Reddit, fans came together to celebrate the uncensored animation after the second episode went live. As you can see below, the episode saw Ban take a heavy beating, and his injuries bled red rather than the white goo the season showed off in its premiere.

For those who do not know, the season three premiere drew ire thanks to its odd censorship. The show saw plenty of characters get injured, but their wounds either bled glowing white blood or were blacked out entirely. Meliodas had his injuries scrubbed out entirely, and fans were none too happy. Many pinned the blame on both TV Tokyo and Studio Deen, but it seems one of the companies gave in with their censorship asks.

Of course, fans are concerned this raw footage will not last. Whether you believe it or not, Japan has fairly strict censorship laws, and The Seven Deadly Sins isn't exempt from them. TV Tokyo will need to tread lightly with the new season to please censors and critics alike.

How do you feel about this change...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, the third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature-length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.