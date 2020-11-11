The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Debuts First Poster

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the most well known anime series on the streaming service of Netflix, and with the release of a new trailer for the fourth season that is dropping next year, so to has a new poster been released for one of the series' biggest characters! While the third season was controversial for some of the series' animation choices, as fans thought it wasn't able to live up to the standard of the earlier seasons, fans are still looking forward to seeing the world expanded upon in this fourth season!

Much like anime franchises such as Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, The Seven Deadly Sins' manga story has come to an end, but even with the publication coming to a close, there is still plenty of material for the anime to cover as it continues to be one of the most popular Netflix originals to be released on the streaming service. While Studio Deen received its fair share of criticism from fans thanks in part to what many considered animation that didn't live up to what was previously established in the anime, we are crossing our fingers that the animation studio will put their best foot forward for the upcoming fourth season.

Netflix used its Official Twitter Account to share this brand new poster that hypes up the arrival of The Seven Deadly Sins' fourth season, which will be taking on a new subtitle with "Dragon's Judgement" that sees the crew reunite Meliodas and his friends:

Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment streams 2021.

Netflix has done an amazing job of entering into the world of anime, putting together big original anime series such as Beastars, Baki, and Aggretsuko to name a few, seeking to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu! A number of anime series that were set to be released this year had to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so 2021 will have a veritable glut of new series for anime fans to wade through!

Are you hyped for the arrival of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement? What is your most highly anticipated anime series for 2021?