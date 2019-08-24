The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Releases New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins will be debuting the third iteration of its anime series, Wrath of the Gods, later this year in Japan and it’s safe to say that its big return is one of the most anticipated of the year overall. Given the success of its previous two iterations, OVA collection of specials, and feature film, there’s a lot of build-up going into this series touted as bringing the anime closer to its climax.

To better hype fans for its upcoming premiere, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has shared a new trailer. While there isn’t much more new footage from the previously revealed trailer, there is an extra bit of goodness in the new opening theme for the third season, “ROB THE FRONTIER” as performed by UVERworld.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is currently slated to release as part of the increasingly packed October 2019 anime slate in Japan, but fans outside of Japan will have to wait just a bit longer before the third iteration officially makes its way to Netflix. There’s currently no word on when that will be, just yet, but it has been confirmed that the third iteration will be tackled by a new studio, Studio Deen, rather than the studio behind the first couple of seasons and movie, A-1 Pictures.

The new season will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project. The confirmed returning voice cast includes the likes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.