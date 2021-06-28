The Seven Deadly Sins' Final Season is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, the fifth and final season of the series, is now streaming on Netflix! Kicking off in Japan earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, The Seven Deadly Sins' final anime season has now come to an end in Japan. With the final season wrapping up its final few episodes, fans outside of Japan had been wondering when the series would be available in other territories through Netflix. Now the wait is over as fans can currently check out Dragon's Judgement through the streaming service!

Unfortunately for fans hoping to check out the final season of the series all in one burst, this first release through Netflix is only the first half of the fifth season. Although The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement is now available in the original Japanese, English, Spanish, German, and French audio dubs, Part 1 only includes the first cour of the season. Meaning there are 12 episodes of the fifth and final season now available.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement wrapped up its 24 episode run in Japan earlier this week, so it might be a while before the second half of the season releases on Netflix in other territories. Thankfully, this also means there is plenty of time to check out what's available and ready yourself to see how it all comes to an end. Not only that, but this final season of the TV series is far from the end of the anime franchise as a whole.

Announced to be in the works before the final season finished its run, The Seven Deadly Sins' anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film. Known as The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, this new film is scheduled to release in theaters in Japan on July 2nd. Featuring a returning cast and staff from the anime series, this new film picks up where the final season of the series leaves off and will have an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki.

There have yet to be any international release plans made known for this film yet, but with the final season still needing to release its final 12 episodes, fans have quite a bit of time before we'll get to see this new movie too. But what do you think? Will you be checking out The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement on Netflix? What did you think of Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!