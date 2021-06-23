New Seven Deadly Sins Poster Teases Meliodas and Elizabeth's Kid

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins is looking to hit the silver screen with its upcoming film, Cursed By Light, and the newest poster shows us that the series might be wrapping up its story with some big revelations, including what appears to be our first sighting of the child of Meliodas and Elizabeth. While the last season of the anime landed as Dragon's Judgement earlier this year in Japan, the creator Nakaba Suzuki mentioned that the story is set to have some big surprises in store for the movie that will hit the East on July 2nd.

While there has been no definitive news about The Seven Deadly Sins continuing following the release of this upcoming film, it's clear that the franchise still has plenty in store for fans. Luckily for fans of the franchise, most of the voice talent from the anime series will be returning to their characters in Cursed By Light, along with a number of new characters including Yuichi Nakamura as the Fairy King Dahlia, Shinichiro Kamio as Dabuzu, Akira Kawashima and Yusuke Inoue as demons serving Zeldris, and Kana Kurashina as Elizabeth's mother.

Anime TV Japan released the brand new poster for the upcoming film within The Seven Deadly Sins universe, following the release of a new promotion of the film that landed earlier this month:

【Key Visual (New ver.)】

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Anime

