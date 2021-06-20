The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Hypes Release With New Promo

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins is hyping the release of its new Cursed By Light movie with a new promo! The fifth and final season of the series will be airing its final episode in Japan later this month, and while this will bring the anime to an end it's far from the end of the anime franchise as a whole. In fact before the final episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement started airing, it was confirmed that the anime would be continuing its story with a brand new feature film from original creator Nakaba Suzuki.

With the final season soon coming to an end, and the premiere of this new movie approaching fast soon after, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light has shared a new promo hyping this big premiere in Japan. The newest clip shared on the film's official Twitter account reveals a tender moment between Zeldris and Gelda that's soon interrupted by Meliodas and Elizabeth. It's likely one of the few small moments we'll get before the action pops off in the film soon after. Check it out below:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light is currently scheduled to hit theaters in Japan on July 2nd, not long after the final episode of the anime debuts later this month. It features an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki and sees a returning cast and staff from the series. It does add a few new faces to the mix for the film with the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as the Fairy King Dahlia, Shinichiro Kamio as Dabuzu, Akira Kawashima and Yusuke Inoue as demons serving Zeldris, and Kana Kurashina as Elizabeth's mother.

Unfortunately, there have yet to be any international release plans set for the film just yet but at least fans will finally be able to check out the final season of the anime later this month on June 28th.