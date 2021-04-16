The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Illustrates New Cursed By Light Poster

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins' creator illustrated a slick new poster for the upcoming Cursed By Light movie! The fifth and final season of The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run has finally reached its last slate of episodes, and while this will be bringing the series to an end, it has already been confirmed to not be the final anime release in the franchise. Confirmed to be in the works earlier this year, The Seven Deadly Sins' anime will be continuing with a new feature film set after the events of the fifth anime season.

This new feature film, officially titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, will feature a new story from original series creator Nakaba Suzuki that will be set after the events of the fifth season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment. While much of the film's story is still kept under wraps, the film has released a new poster illustrated by Suzuki himself. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Scheduled for a release in Japan on July 2nd, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light includes a few new characters and cast members with the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as the Fairy King Dahlia, Shinichiro Kamio as Dabuzu, Akira Kawashima and Yusuke Inoue as demons serving Zeldris, and Kana Kurashina as Elizabeth's mother. The theme song has been set for the film as well, titled "Sono Saki no Hikare e" as performed by Akihito Okano.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this writing, unfortunately. Fans outside of Japan are still waiting to check out The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment too, but Netflix has yet to set a release date for this final season either. But what do you think of this newest look?

